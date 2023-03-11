Mumbai: Young couple jumps off hilltop in Samta Nagar after being denied marriage

Representative Image | Pixabay

A man and a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the top of a hill in Mumbai's Samta Nagar neighbourhood. Both were neighbours and lived in the Kandivali East Janupada area, according to the police.

The 21-year-old man, Akash Jhate, worked as a housekeeper, and the 16-year-old girl was a student.

"Their families were opposed to their marriage," Mumbai Police said.

Phone call stated that bodies were discovered

At around 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a phone call was received from Janupada Mine in Samta Nagar police station stating that the bodies of two people were discovered there.

Samta Nagar police officers arrived on the scene and took stock of the situation.

The bodies were recovered by the police and sent for post-mortem examination.

The previous night, the minor girl slept at her house. Her parents discovered her absence from the house in the morning.

Girl couldn't be found

They looked everywhere for the girl but couldn't find her. They then approached Samta police and informed authorities.

On the basis of her parent's complaint, the police registered a case of abduction and launched an investigation.

Police investigation revealed that the minor girl had gone out with her friend in the morning."The man had sent a message to his family from his mobile, saying that "I am leaving and will never return."," officials said."We are looking into it," they added.

