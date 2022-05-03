Mumbai: Wrong side driver kills biker in SoBo, held

A 28-year-old man, a teacher by profession, who was driving on the wrong side, allegedly rammed into a 23-year-old motorcyclist near DN Road in south Mumbai on May 1 and led to his death. While the Azad Maidan police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence, the teacher has been arrested and booked for the charges.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in the evening on May 1, when the deceased, Nikhil Suryavanshi, a Colaba resident, was on his way back home, when his motorcycle, MH-10-HD-3451, was hit by a four wheeler coming in the no-entry lane near Hotel Kandeel on the DN Road. Soon after the accident, Suryavanshi was thrown off the bike and landed on the road.

The driver of the car, Maulik Modi, 28, a teacher and Kandivali resident, immediately rushed for Suryavanshi's help and took him to the GT Hospital for the treatment. Meanwhile, a call to the police control room was made and they had reached the spot, only to find the motorcycle in a post-accident state. The locals informed police that Modi had entered the no-entry lane despite a board being put up for motorists, and it was allegedly the car driver's fault.

The police team then reached the GT Hospital and took custody of Modi for questioning, while Suryavanshi was recuperating. Late night on May 1, however, Suryavanshi succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead. Subsequently, Modi was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. He was arrested by the Azad Maidan Police and produced before a local magistrate court for remand.

