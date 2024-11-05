Mumbai: WR Suspends TTE For Forcing Passenger To Write Apology After Requesting Conversation In Marathi

Western Railway suspends TTE for making passenger write an apology after requesting to Speak in Marathi | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Western Railway has suspended a train ticket examiner (TTE) for allegedly making a passenger write an apology after the latter asked him to speak in Marathi, an official said on Tuesday. The Vasai GRP (Government Railway Police) has also registered an FIR under the relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and further investigation is currently underway.

The action came after a photograph of the apology letter surfaced on social media, and passengers staged a protest, he said. An official of WR said, an inquiry is ordered into the incident that took place at Nallasopara station on November 3, and TTE ( travelling ticket examiner) Rakesh Mourya has been suspended.

"All passengers, regardless of their religion, language, or region, are equal to us. Providing excellent service to them is our goal. The matter will be investigated thoroughly, and necessary action will be taken," he said.

However, Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has called the incident a "disrespect to Marathi language" and have staged a protest at Nalasopara station's railway master's office.

The couple was also forced to write on a piece of paper that they will never demand to speak in Marathi. The wife had recorded the incident on her phone, however she was forced to delete it. The couple was made to sit in the office for long time by RPF, the media statement released by Marathi Ekikaran Samiti said.

"Around 60 to 70 passengers staged a protest at Nallasopara station after the purported apology letter surfaced on social media on Monday, officials said.

According to officials, the TTE asked the passenger, Amit Patil, and his wife to furnish their local train tickets. The couple asked him to speak to them in Marathi as they did not understand Hindi, and an argument ensued.

The TTE took the couple to the office of the Railway Protection Force, where Patil claimed that the official had threatened them and made him write an apology, they said.

The Western Railway, in its statement, affirmed its commitment to respecting all languages and passengers. "Western Railway respects all languages spoken across the country and values the diversity of our passengers, standing firm on unity in diversity," it stated.