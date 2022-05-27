Mumbai: Worli fort restoration set to begin |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held the ground breaking ceremony to begin restoration work of the Worli fort on Friday, with Rs 2 crore set to be spent on the works. Last year, environment and Mumbai suburban guardian minister, Aaditya Thackeray had directed that the 347-year-old Worli fort be restored.

The state government decided to restore six other forts in the city, including the Sewri fort, Worli fort, Bandra fort, Dharavi fort, Mahim fort and St George fort. Accordingly, tenders were floated on November 26, 2021. Now, the actual work of phase one is set to begin. According to the BMC, the Worli fort falls under the Maharashtra state archaeological department's list which has already given a no-objection certificate for its restoration.

On Friday, a ground breaking ceremony to begin the work was conducted in the presence of MLC Sunil Shinde, former mayor Kishori Pednekar and assistant municipal commissioner Sharad Ughade, among other officials.

Work on phase one will include architectural work and the repair of ramparts. The west and south of the fort face the sea. Sea flowers will be planted in the empty area. Similarly, attractive plants will be planted around the fort to enhance its beauty. A footpath made of basalt will be constructed to retain its original beauty. Information boards and directional panels will also be erected. Temporary illumination has already been done, but there is a proposal for illumination under consideration.

There are a number of forts around Mumbai and its suburban areas. Due to rapid urbanisation these century-old forts have been neglected for many years by the authorities. The Worli fort was constructed in 1675. It has visible aspects of Portuguese construction including ramparts.