Mumbai: Worli Apartment Sold For ₹ 96.12 Crore

The managing Partner of investment firm WestBridge Capital has picked up an apartment for Rs 96.12 crore at an upscale property in Worli, where Who’s Who already have an address.

Sumir Chadha, Managing Partner, WestBridge Capital, formalised the deal last week by purchasing a sprawling apartment on the 60th floor of Oberoi 360 West at Worli. The deal was registered on August 18 on payment of Rs 3.59 crore in stamp duty, showed property documents from IndexTap.com.

This project has been developed by Oasis Realty, a joint venture between Sahana Realty of Sudhakar Shetty and Vicky Oberoi of Oberoi Realty.

The 4-BHK excluding the service areas such as wet kitchen, additional kitchen and servant’s room, has a built up space of 7,459 sq. ft. and the carpet area of the apartment is a sprawling 6,779 sq. ft. The deal includes three parking spaces.

WestBridge Capital is an investment firm focusing primarily on mid-sized companies and so far has made over 150 investments in the private and public businesses in India and South Asia.

In February, Oberoi Realty had purchased 63 apartments in this project from Oasis Realty for Rs 3,403 crore. This apartment on the 60th floor is one of the 63 acquired by Oberoi Realty. It was bought for Rs 43.47 crore.

In the same project, some of the other prominent names who purchased apartments include actor Shahid Kapoor, former Managing Director of IndusInd Bank Romesh Sobti and Radiant Life Care’s Abhay Soi.

Earlier this year, Radhakishan Damani, promoter of D’Mart, along with family and friends had bought 28 flats (along with 101 parking spaces) for a consideration of Rs 1,238 crore. From this deal, with a carpet area of 8,345 sq. ft. and 8,582 sq. ft., respectively, the apartments of Ramesh Damani and Ignatius Navil Noronha have the largest carpet areas. These flats were sold for per sq. ft. price of Rs 75,701 and Rs 75,565, respectively.

The skyscraper complex consists of two towers, joined at ground level by a podium. Tower B, the taller of the two, rises to 260 metres (853 ft) with 66 floors[10] and Tower A rises to 255.6 metres (839 ft) with 52 floors. Tower A is a hotel, and Private residences are located in Tower B. The podium accommodates amenities such as restaurants and ballrooms, according to a report.

The project was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox. The structural consultant is LERA (Leslie E. Robertson Associates). and the main Contractor is Samsung C&T. Hotel interiors are done by Tony Chi and Associates. Residents' amenities are designed by Populous.

In May 2014, Oberoi Realty announced The Ritz-Carlton as the hospitality partner for the project. The Ritz-Carlton Mumbai will occupy Tower A, and the private residences in Tower B have access to certain services from the hotel.

