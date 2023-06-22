 Mumbai: Worker Injured in Distressing Incident at Lower Parel Workshop
The injured worker was immediately rushed to the KEM Hospital

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Mumbai: In a distressing incident at the Lower Parel Workshop on Thursday, a worker sustained a minor injury while engaged in fabrication work to fix a valley gutter in the Battery Shop. The unfortunate incident occurred when the labourer slipped off an aluminium ladder he was using to climb from a height of approximately 10-11 feet.

The injured worker was immediately rushed to the KEM Hospital, where he is currently receiving necessary medical attention.

The Senior Section Engineer (SSE) of the Parel Workshop, along with the injured contractual labourer, is overseeing the situation and providing support to the injured worker. The concerned authorities are closely monitoring the situation. The incident at the Lower Parel Workshop highlights the need for continuous vigilance and adherence to safety measures to prevent such unfortunate occurrences.

