Mumbai: Worker dies after getting trapped in pipeline near Bombay High Court

One of the two workers deployed by a contractor for repairing a 1200 mm water main pipeline near the Bombay High Court was killed after he was trapped inside the pipeline and had to be rescued by the fire brigade on Saturday afternoon.

The mishap took place at around 3.30 pm on Veer Nariman Road, which connects Flora Fountain to Churchgate station. Around 3 pm, two contract labourers entered the pipeline from an access manhole at about 30 mts towards Flora Fountain from the Churchgate end. The duo was trapped when the water pipeline alignment bent slightly at the junction where KB Patil Marg meets Veer Nariman Road due to the presence of Tata Power cable and other utilities, a BMC spokesperson said.

The site supervisor of the private contractor rescued one labourer, identified as Sukar Singh, and rushed him to GT Hospital where he recovered and was discharged after treatment. The second labourer, Pintu Singh, 34, got trapped and was rescued by Mumbai fire brigade after breaking the concrete encasement and water main with the help of a gas cutter. He was taken to JJ Hospital where he was declared dead before admission at 7.10 pm.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 08:47 AM IST