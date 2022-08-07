Mumbai: Won’t leave Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sunil Raut | ANI

Days after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s arrest and the questioning of Raut’s wife Varsha in connection with the alleged money laundering in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case, his brother and party MLA Sunil Raut claimed that they won’t quit Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena. ‘’We won’t leave Shiv Sena despite injustice meted out against our family,’’ he noted.

Raut also said his brother, whose ED customary ends on August 8, will make a fresh appeal for bail.

Raut targeted the BJP for the arrest of his brother and alleged, "BJP is scared and therefore my brother Sanjay Raut, who used to speak fearlessly, has been trapped in the case. We will not quit Shiv Sena despite injustice to our family.’’

‘’Sanjay Raut was taken for a medical examination, as usual, this morning. He is doing fine. Sanjay Raut, who is Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik, is following the party supremo’s thoughts. He cannot commit corruption. However, he has been trapped fighting against BJP for the last two and half years,’’ said Raut. He added that he may also get a summons from ED and clarified that he was not scared about it.

Raut claimed that there was no substance in the case registered against Sanjay Raut. In fact, everyone knows how much wealth someone has amassed in Mumbai. However, our assets are being linked to the Patra Chawl case,’’ he noted.

After questioning by ED for 10 hours, Varsha Raut said, ‘’I have cooperated with the agency. I have answered all the questions. So far, I have not been summoned again. Under any circumstances, we will not leave the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.”