Mumbai Women Take To Streets Near Dadar's Sena Bhavan In Protest Against Nishikant Dubey's Controversial Remarks On Aaditya Thackeray In LS; Videos |

Mumbai: Hundreds of women took to the streets near Sena Bhavan on Saturday, protesting against controversial remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey about Aaditya Thackeray in the Lok Sabha.

Viral visuals showed a large number of women standing in the scorching heat, holding placards and raising slogans condemning Dubey’s statements. Several protesters were also seen speaking to the media, calling the remarks 'baseless' and demanding accountability.

Trigger Warning: Strong & Abusive Language Used. Viewers' Discretion Advised.

What Triggered The Protest

The controversy stems from a heated exchange in Parliament earlier this week during discussions on the Women’s Reservation Bill. Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant had questioned the BJP over issues of women’s safety, referring to cases involving Kuldeep Sengar and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, both of whom have faced serious allegations.

During the debate, Nishikant Dubey allegedly made remarks involving Aaditya Thackeray, which triggered outrage among opposition leaders. The comments were strongly objected to by MPs, including Sawant and NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule.

Opposition Reacts Sharply

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised Dubey’s statement, calling it “baseless and outrageous.” She demanded an apology and urged the Speaker to take action against what she termed defamatory remarks made in Parliament.

“Have some shame and apologise,” Chaturvedi said, adding that such statements should be expunged from official records and should not be repeated.

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The backlash quickly spilt onto the streets of Mumbai, with women supporters and party workers gathering near Sena Bhavan in Dadar to register their protest. Protesters questioned how such remarks could be made in Parliament and demanded stricter accountability from elected representatives.

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