e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar gets death threat over phone call

The alleged caller is from Ahmednagar and the further investigation is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar gets death threat over phone call |

Maharashtra Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Monday received death threat over a phone call.

The alleged caller is from Ahmednagar and a further investigation is underway.

The state government in October, last year appointed the NCP women wing chief Rupali Chakankar as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for a period of three years.

The chairperson’s post was lying vacant since the previous chief Vijaya Rahatkar from BJP had resigned on February 4, 2020.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar gets death threat over phone call

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar gets death threat over phone call

Mumbai: Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar gets death threat over phone call

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in case linked to hawala transaction

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in case linked to hawala transaction

Watch video: Black ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, 3 held

Watch video: Black ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, 3 held

Spicejet fined Rs 10 lakh by DCGA for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on faulty simulator

Spicejet fined Rs 10 lakh by DCGA for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on faulty simulator

Ahilyabai Holkar Birth Anniversary: Know all about 'the philosopher queen' of Malwa

Ahilyabai Holkar Birth Anniversary: Know all about 'the philosopher queen' of Malwa