Mumbai: Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar gets death threat over phone call |

Maharashtra Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Monday received death threat over a phone call.

The alleged caller is from Ahmednagar and a further investigation is underway.

The state government in October, last year appointed the NCP women wing chief Rupali Chakankar as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for a period of three years.

The chairperson’s post was lying vacant since the previous chief Vijaya Rahatkar from BJP had resigned on February 4, 2020.