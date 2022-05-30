Mumbai: Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar gets death threat over phone call

Maharashtra Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Monday received death threat over a phone call.
The alleged caller is from Ahmednagar and a further investigation is underway.
The state government in October, last year appointed the NCP women wing chief Rupali Chakankar as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for a period of three years.
The chairperson’s post was lying vacant since the previous chief Vijaya Rahatkar from BJP had resigned on February 4, 2020.
