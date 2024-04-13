Mumbai: Woman Without Ticket Booked For Biting TTE's Hand

PTI

The Vasai railway police have booked a 25-year-old ticketless passenger for allegedly assaulting a woman ticket checker (TC) on Thursday. A notice has been issued to Aarti Singh, a homemaker residing in Naigaon.

According to the railway police, the incident took place when Singh and her friends boarded an air-conditioned (AC) local from the Borivali station. When the train reached Mira Road, TC Atira Keti, 26, got onboard and asked Singh to show her ticket. It was revealed that she was travelling without a ticket. Hence, the TC asked her pay fine, but Singh refused. Instead, she attempted to disembark and bit Keti's hand when she tried to stop her.

Based on the railway official's complaint, Singh has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 353 (assault to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty) along with the trespass provision of the Railway Act.