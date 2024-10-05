 Mumbai: Woman Shares Video Of Horrific Road Rage Ordeal In Versova, Points Out Unresponsive Helpline After Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Woman Shares Video Of Horrific Road Rage Ordeal In Versova, Points Out Unresponsive Helpline After Attack

Mumbai: Woman Shares Video Of Horrific Road Rage Ordeal In Versova, Points Out Unresponsive Helpline After Attack

Tarunima Varma, whose LinkedIn profile describes her as creative director, alleged that a group of boys waylaid her auto, in which she was returning from a shoot.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
article-image
Road rage incident in Versova | Tarunima Varma/ Instagram

A woman took to social media to narrate her road rage ordeal, which according to her, took place on Thursday night, while she was returning from work.

Tarunima Varma, whose LinkedIn profile describes her as creative director, alleged that a group of boys waylaid her auto, in which she was returning from a shoot. She also claimed that she tried calling the police multiple times, but couldn't get through. No complaint or FIR has been filed.

Taking to Instagram, Varma posted videos of the incident, which shows the boys quarreling with the driver after an averted collision. One of them was extremely aggressive and entered the auto, read her post, adding that he appeared heavily intoxicated and attempted to snatch her phone. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Green Integrated Data Centre Parks With ₹1.60 Lakh Crore Investment, Set To Attract Global Companies
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Green Integrated Data Centre Parks With ₹1.60 Lakh Crore Investment, Set To Attract Global Companies
Mumbai: 55-Yr-Old Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Sodomising Minor Boy
Mumbai: 55-Yr-Old Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Sodomising Minor Boy
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Key Development Projects Across State; Check Details Inside
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Key Development Projects Across State; Check Details Inside
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves New Policy To Boost High-Tech Mega Projects; ₹2 Lakh Crore Investment Expected
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves New Policy To Boost High-Tech Mega Projects; ₹2 Lakh Crore Investment Expected
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Green Integrated Data Centre Parks With ₹1.60 Lakh Crore Investment,...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Green Integrated Data Centre Parks With ₹1.60 Lakh Crore Investment,...

Mumbai: 55-Yr-Old Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Sodomising Minor Boy

Mumbai: 55-Yr-Old Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Sodomising Minor Boy

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Key Development Projects Across State; Check Details Inside

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Key Development Projects Across State; Check Details Inside

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves New Policy To Boost High-Tech Mega Projects; ₹2 Lakh Crore Investment...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves New Policy To Boost High-Tech Mega Projects; ₹2 Lakh Crore Investment...

Mumbai: Woman Shares Video Of Horrific Road Rage Ordeal In Versova, Points Out Unresponsive Helpline...

Mumbai: Woman Shares Video Of Horrific Road Rage Ordeal In Versova, Points Out Unresponsive Helpline...