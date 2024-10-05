Mumbai: Woman Shares Video Of Horrific Road Rage Ordeal In Versova, Points Out Unresponsive Helpline After Attack

Road rage incident in Versova | Tarunima Varma/ Instagram

A woman took to social media to narrate her road rage ordeal, which according to her, took place on Thursday night, while she was returning from work.

Tarunima Varma, whose LinkedIn profile describes her as creative director, alleged that a group of boys waylaid her auto, in which she was returning from a shoot. She also claimed that she tried calling the police multiple times, but couldn't get through. No complaint or FIR has been filed.

Taking to Instagram, Varma posted videos of the incident, which shows the boys quarreling with the driver after an averted collision. One of them was extremely aggressive and entered the auto, read her post, adding that he appeared heavily intoxicated and attempted to snatch her phone.