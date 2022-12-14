Mumbai: Woman seeking ride cancellation refund loses Rs 1 lakh

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 41-year-old Byculla resident would never have dreamt that seeking a refund for a cancelled ride with a two-wheeler aggregator service would leave her poorer by over Rs1 lakh.

The victim had booked a bike to pick her son up and take him to Nepean Sea Road. However, the rider refused to drop him at the location, so the victim cancelled that ride and booked another.

Since she did not receive a refund for the cancelled ride, the woman looked for and found a customer support number on the internet. A fraudster, on the pretext of helping her, then induced her to download a remote access app and siphoned money out of her bank account.

According to an officer of the Malabar Hill police station, the victim had recently visited her sister's home at Nepean Sea Road. She later decided to book a two-wheeler for her son to reach the place, which set in motion the chain of events that eventually cost her Rs1.03 lakh.

When the fraudster siphoned off Rs1.03 lakh from her bank account in five different transactions, the woman realised she had been duped and approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by impersonation using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.