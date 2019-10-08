Mumbai: Woman robbed, strangled at Malvani; Police search on for the accused

Mumbai: In an incident of robbery, a 47-year-old woman was strangled to death, early morning on Tuesday, in Malvani area at Malad. Kanchan Singh nee Gupta, who lived alone, was robbed by unidentified robbers, who strangled her to death with a dupatta and fled with the valuables worth Rs 1.30 lakh. Malvani Police have booked few unidentified people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and robbery.

Police said, the incident is suspected to have occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when Kanchan was alone in her house at Malvani. Sources said, Kanchan was a widow and was looking to change her house. She had kept aside Rs 1 lakh in her cupboard, as the amount she had to pay for deposit. When Kanchan did not come out of the house which was her daily routine, the neighbours got worried and knocked on her door. When Kanchan did not answer, the neighbours broke open the door and were shocked to find her throat strangled with a dupatta, which was tied around her neck. The neighbours immediately rushed Kanchan to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival due to asphyxiation.

During the investigation, it was revealed, a gold necklace and earrings were missing from Kanchan's body along with the Rs 1 lakh cash. Police suspect it was a case of robbery and have booked one or two unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302) and robbery (section 392).

While no arrests have been made, police are investigating the case to nab the accused.