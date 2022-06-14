Mumbai: Woman loses vision after cataract surgery

Representative Image | Eldorado Vision and Optical

Mumbai: A botched eye surgery has been performed on a 58-year old at the civic-run RN Cooper hospital after she lost her vision, claimed family members.

However, the hospital refused such allegations, following which the family members have written to the civic chief requesting him to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Moreover, they have provided the whole incident in writing to the Juhu police station.

Mahesh Waghela, the patient's son has demanded strict action should be taken against the doctors, who allegedly performed the botched cataract surgery on his mother. He said that he had admitted his mother to the RN Cooper hospital on May 31 for cataract surgery, which was performed on June 1.

The next day, the patient started to vomit and had severe pain in her eyes following which the patient narrated the whole incident that happened during her surgery.

“She said that two trainee doctors were performing the surgery and a senior doctor was sitting on a chair, who was not looking at what they were doing. My mother was in the fourth number for surgery so she was sitting and observing everything, when those trainee doctors performed surgery on her mother she started to bleed to which a senior doctor said bleeding occurs during surgery. But, the bleeding didn’t stop and a senior doctor had to intervene,” Waghela alleged.

Senior doctors from the hospital refuted the allegations, stating that the surgery was performed by specialised doctors and there was no medical negligence.

“The patient was operated on for cataract as she had a vision following surgery went well, but unfortunately her vision dropped further instead of increasing. Subsequently, we conducted another surgery with immediate effect and are waiting for the result. There was no medical malpractice."