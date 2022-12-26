e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Woman loses Rs10L trying to get daughter married, job

Mumbai: Woman loses Rs10L trying to get daughter married, job

A woman professor living in south Mumbai was duped of Rs9.89 lakh by a man who promised to marry her daughter and also help get her a job with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The 65-year-old professor had paid the suspect via several instalments before reslising that she had been duped.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 04:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic
Follow us on

Mumbai: A woman professor living in south Mumbai was duped of Rs9.89 lakh by a man who promised to marry her daughter and also help get her a job with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The 65-year-old professor had paid the suspect via several instalments before reslising that she had been duped.

In 2019, the professor created a profile for her daughter on a matrimonial site to find a suitable groom. She came across the profile of Sachin Shinde who claimed to be a hotelier with an annual income of Rs12 lakh living in Chakala (Andheri).

After getting acquainted, the professor told Shinde that she was also looking to get her daughter a job. Shinde promised to get her a job with the AAI but said she would have to pay Rs10-15 lakh to secure it.

A few days later, Shinde asked the woman to fill a form for a job and pay Rs23,000 for medical expenses. From December 2019 to March 2022, Shinde took a total of Rs 9.89 lakh from the woman. After the woman began confronting Shinde about the job and marrying her daughter, he blocked her number. The professor then lodged a complaint with the Azad Maidan police station and officials arrested Shinde.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a Nayak among masses

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a Nayak among masses

Mumbai: Woman loses Rs10L trying to get daughter married, job

Mumbai: Woman loses Rs10L trying to get daughter married, job

Mumbai: BMC Bullet train station to have zero sewage discharge system

Mumbai: BMC Bullet train station to have zero sewage discharge system

Mumbai: BMC's pole LED display hacked, obscene msgs flashed

Mumbai: BMC's pole LED display hacked, obscene msgs flashed

Mumbai: Contractor to compensate for unavailability of booked hall

Mumbai: Contractor to compensate for unavailability of booked hall