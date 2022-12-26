Mumbai: Woman loses Rs10L trying to get daughter married, job

Representative pic

Mumbai: A woman professor living in south Mumbai was duped of Rs9.89 lakh by a man who promised to marry her daughter and also help get her a job with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The 65-year-old professor had paid the suspect via several instalments before reslising that she had been duped.

In 2019, the professor created a profile for her daughter on a matrimonial site to find a suitable groom. She came across the profile of Sachin Shinde who claimed to be a hotelier with an annual income of Rs12 lakh living in Chakala (Andheri).

After getting acquainted, the professor told Shinde that she was also looking to get her daughter a job. Shinde promised to get her a job with the AAI but said she would have to pay Rs10-15 lakh to secure it.

A few days later, Shinde asked the woman to fill a form for a job and pay Rs23,000 for medical expenses. From December 2019 to March 2022, Shinde took a total of Rs 9.89 lakh from the woman. After the woman began confronting Shinde about the job and marrying her daughter, he blocked her number. The professor then lodged a complaint with the Azad Maidan police station and officials arrested Shinde.