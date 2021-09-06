Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 45k in ponzi scheme, duo booked

The Vashi police have registered a criminal offence against two persons for allegedly duping a 48-year-old woman by inducing her to invest her money in a scheme that promised to double the investment.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a resident of Hyderabad. The victim in her complaint stated that in June this year, she came across an advertisement on her Facebook account that stated about a money doubling scheme.

The advertisement had a mobile number and on contacting the same, the victim came across two persons - NS Dubey and UP Gaikwad. The duo claimed that they have their office situated in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, police said.

"The duo told the victim that on investment of Rs 50,000, she could earn Rs 50 lakh through their company's network marketing scheme. The victim on two different occasions paid Rs 45,000 to the accused persons," said a police officer.

He added, "However, later the accused persons switched off their phone and went incommunicado. The victim in July visited the Vashi office of the accused and saw around 150 people agitating there. That is when she realised that the accused persons had duped several people by inducing them to invest in their schemes."

The vicitm then approached the police and got a complaint registered under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:14 AM IST