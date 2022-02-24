Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 2.5 lakh while securing job for her son

Mumbai: A Kandivali-based woman, who had taken a loan to secure a work opportunity in a shipping company for her son, was duped to the tune of ₹2.5 lakh by two persons. While a case of cheating and common intention has been registered, no arrests have been made yet.

According to police, the complainant met one of the accused, Rosemin Kadiwal during a morning walk in December 2020, wherein she befriended the victim by posing as an acquaintance of a relative. During one such conversation, the victim mentioned that her son was jobless and Kadiwal immediately said that she could fix him up at a shopping company which pays good salary.

Subsequently, in March last year, Kadiwal introduced the victim to Sunny Kingar, who offered the same job package at a shipping company, and asked the woman to pay a sum of ₹2.5 lakh to secure the job. Moreover, her son was asked to attend a course to be eligible for the job. While the woman obliged and gave the money by mortgaging her ornaments, the accused duo often gave her vague answers upon being questioned about the job. The duo shared a screenshot of wiring the money back last year, however, the complainant has not received any intimation.

Having realized that she has been duped, the woman approached Charkop police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While police are investigating the matter, no arrests have been made yet.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:15 PM IST