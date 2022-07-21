Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 2 lakh in crypto fraud | Photos: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the police stating she was duped by a US-based woman she had connected with on Instagram. The accused who claimed to be a crypto-currency mining expert induced the complainant to invest in crypto-currency and extracted Rs 2.20 lakh from her.

According to the Ghatkopar police, on June 30, the complainant who is a resident of Narayan Nagar in Ghatkopar, came across the profile of Lisa, who claimed to be a cryptocurrency mining and forex trading expert from the US. Lisa claimed that she had got ten times the returns on investments done through her, in lieu of a 5 per cent commission on profits.

The complainant showed an interest in the claims made by Lisa and began chatting with her. Lisa shared an investment chart with her, depicting how she too can earn ten times the returns on investments, increasing Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,000.

The accused then induced her to pay Rs 2.20 lakh between June 30 and July 03, on various pretexts such as wallet unlocking, wallet update, profit withdrawal charges and international transaction fee, police said.

Later, Lisa tried to scare off the complainant saying there were some issues related to her wallet due to which she also could face arrest. Realising she had been duped, the complainant mustered courage and lodged a complaint with the police on Monday