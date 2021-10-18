Mumbai: Woman lodges complaint after fake govt officials administer 'medicine' to her kids

The wife of a jeweller has registered a case with the police after two women who claimed to be government officials landed at her house and charged her money for calcium and suvarnaprashan doses for children. The victim paid them the money after which doses were administered to her children. She later learned about the con when the actual government officials visited her house for providing polio doses and informed her that the government does not provide calcium and suvarnaprashan.

According to the Bhayandar police, the complainant is a resident of Bhayandar (W) and stays with her two children and husband, who is a jeweller by profession. "As per the victim, recently, two women had visited her residence and told the victim that calcium and suvarnaprashan dose needs to be given to children below the age of 5 years. The accused women showed a card reportedly issued by a charitable organisation and claimed to be government officials," said a police officer.

"Believing the women to be from the local health department, the victim allowed them to give doses to her two children. The women charged Rs 50 each for two doses from the victim. A day later, officials from the local health department visited the victim's house to administer polio doses to children. The victim then informed them about the calcium doses being administered to her children. The government officials informed her that the government does not administer calcium and suvarnaprashan doses under any of their campaigns," the official said.

The victim then approached the police and got a complaint lodged in this regard. The police have registered a case under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:33 AM IST