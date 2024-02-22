Mumbai: Woman Held For Extorting Andheri Hotelier | Representational Photo

The Amboli police arrested a young woman Nikita Sham Dadhich alias Kimaya Kapoor for demanding an extortion of 15 crores from a hotelier in Andheri. She is currently in police custody and is being interrogated by the police.

According to the police the complainant is a hotelier and Nikita had come to him for the job of personal secretary. Meanwhile, she tried to gain their trust by getting close to them.

Details of case

After creating closeness, she took fifteen lakh rupees from him on various pretexts. In the months of January, she called hotelier at her home and given him sedative medicine under the guise of tea.

She was blackmailing them by making videos on her mobile phone of having physical relations with them. She had threatened to pay 15 crore rupees or else he would be defamed by sending videos to his family and relatives on social media.

They also threatened to arrest him for these crimes by making false complaint of sexual harassment against him. After constant blackmailing and threats of extortion from her, he had narrated the incident to the Amboli police. His complaint form was verified by the police.

It was revealed that Nikita was blackmailing him for ransom. After that, the police registered a case against Nikita and arrested her on Monday for the same offence. After her arrest, she was produced in the Andheri court and court has sent her to police custody.