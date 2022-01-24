Mumbai: Woman gang raped in Govandi, 2 minors among 4 arrested

The Shivaji Nagar police investigating the gangrape case of a 20-year-old girl on Friday have nabbed all four accused in connection with the case.

The police said two of them are minors while others are identified as Sajid Malik and Ramzan Ali Qureshi.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the victim was returning from her catering duty. When the victim was passing from road number 13 of Shivaji Nagar, four boys stopped and asked her where she was she was coming from.

Later one of the accused took her to an empty hut on the pretext of having a word with her, the other accused followed him, where the accused raped her.

Once the accused left, the victim managed to alert police and the Shivaji Nagar police then formed 10 teams to nab the accused. Three were taken into custody till Saturday while another was nabbed on Sunday.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:42 AM IST