Mumbai: Woman flings newborn daughter from 17th floor in Kandivli

In a shocking incident, on Thursday a woman allegedly flung her new-born daughter to death from 17th floor of building in Kandivli (West).

According to Hindustan Times, the police have registered a case of murder against the 22-year-old woman. The cops will arrest the woman after he is discharged from a government hospital where she is admitted for dehydration. The incident took place on Thursday around 3pm in the B-wing building of Jai Bharat society, a 23-storey slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) building in Kandivli (West), located off Link Road in Abhilakh Nagar. The girl was at home when the incident took place.

The accused lives with her 25-year-old husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. The woman's parents live on the 22nd floor of the same building. The couple has two other children, a one-year-old boy and two year-old girl. The incident took place when woman's husband and mother-in-law were at work.

A police officer told the Hindustan Times that the woman went to the bathroom, gave birth to the child on her own and later threw her from the window. During questioning the woman told the cops that she suspected that the husband was having an affair and was not giving money to take care of expenses and so she was struggling to take care of their two children.