Mumbai: Woman falls into creek thru gap

Palghar: A 60-year-old woman, Babybai Ramesh Bhoir, fell through the gap on an iron road adjacent to the railway tracks, into the Vaitarna creek near Wadhiv village on Thursday. Locals at Wadhiv have blamed Western Railway for negligence.

Between Vaitarna and Saphale railway stations, there are two-three villages, with a population of around 1,000 thousand.

School and college-going students and those going out to work must use a road laid down with iron plates through the middle of the track to reach either Vaitarna or Saphale stations.

The road, devised by WR authorities, is the only option available to villagers so far. Babybai Bhoir was walking on this road, carrying lunch for her daughter, who is currently admitted in government hospital on Thursday, around 3 pm.

There were heavy rains and gusty winds and an anxious Bhoir was walking fast to reach the station.

Suddenly she lost her balance and fell through the cracks into the Vaitarna creek. A villager walking ahead of her noticed this and informed her family. Until late on Thursday night, efforts to locate her had not been successful.

Residents of Wadhiv have been risking their lives daily basis for the past 20 years, using this dangerous bridge. Despite writing to the Chief Minister, railway authorities and elected representatives, their problem remains unresolved.