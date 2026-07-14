Mumbai: Woman Dies Onboard Garib Rath Express; Family Alleges Pleas For Emergency Halt Were Ignored |

Mumbai: A woman passenger died onboard Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express on July 12 after allegedly falling seriously ill during the journey. Co-passengers and her son claimed that requests to halt the train for urgent medical assistance were denied.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding an independent inquiry into whether railway emergency protocols were followed. No official statement has been issued by the Railways so far.

Western Railway (WR) said, "The medical emergency experienced by the passenger during the journey is sincerely regretted."

According to the available records, at 16:22 hrs, a request for medical assistance from a doctor at Vadodara (BRC) was received from the onboard staff and immediately conveyed to the concerned station authorities. Thereafter, at 16:32 hrs, upon receiving a request for a 108 ambulance, the matter was promptly coordinated with the concerned control authorities.

An unscheduled halt of the train was arranged at Itola (ITA), where a 108 ambulance had already been positioned in advance. Upon the train's arrival at Itola, the passenger was immediately attended to and shifted to the ambulance for further medical treatment.

WR further stated, "The concerns shared have been taken note of and forwarded to the concerned department for detailed examination. Appropriate action, as deemed fit based on the findings, will be taken in accordance with the extant rules."

It added, "Western Railway is committed to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of its passengers."

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