Mumbai woman dies after drinking rat poison by mistake

The deceased, Kajal Anand Pawar, was supposed to take medicine for stomachache but consumed the poison instead.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 09:18 AM IST
Mumbai woman dies after drinking rat poison by mistake | Representative Image

A 24-year-old woman in Saki Naka died on Friday after accidentally consuming rat poison.

Kajal Anand Pawar was supposed to take medicine for stomachache but consumed the poison instead.

At the time of the incident, on August 13, Pawar was alone at home. Her husband, Abhishek, had gone to Raigad on a trek.

During the treatment the doctors at Axon found that Pawar’s liver had become severely infected and advised the family to take her to Hiranandani Hospital, the police said.

When her health deteriorated, she was moved again, this time to KEM Hospital, Parel, on August 19. She died in KEM the same day, the official said.

