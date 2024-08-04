Mumbai: Woman Cheated Out Of Family Land Worth ₹11 Crore; Bhandup Police Book 6 Individuals

A 65-year-old woman, Anusaya Yashwanth Naik, has filed a complaint with the Bhandup police, alleging that her cousin sold her ancestral land in Nahur to Shree Krishna Woollen Mills. According to Naik, the company’s owners, her cousin, and others conspired to sell the land, which is now valued at Rs11 crore. The police have booked six individuals in connection with the case.

Naik stated that in 1966, a small part of the land was rented to Shree Krishna Woollen Mills for a monthly rent of Rs113.50. The rent agreement was made between Ramnarayan Khanna and Aitwar Ragho (Naik’s father), and Sukur Ragho (her uncle). The agreement was set for 99 years. After her father’s death, her mother received the rent, followed by her sister. However, the company stopped paying rent in 1985.

While the dispute over the land continued with the company, between 2000 and 2003, Ashok Bhoir, a relative of Naik and one of the accused, brought some papers to her and her cousins, asking them to sign. According to Naik, Bhoir claimed he needed the documents and their signatures to fight the company in court. However, in 2009, Naik received a notice from the Income Tax department stating that a transaction of Rs11 crore had taken place under her name, and taxes were due. She received three to four similar notices from the department.

Naik’s son-in-law, Nikesh Thakur, investigated and discovered that Ashok had sold the land to Shree Krishna Woollen Mills using forged documents. Ashok also provided a power of attorney signed by Naik and other stakeholders, who are her cousins.

The FIR names the directors of Shree Krishna Woollen Mills, Ramnarayan Santaram Khanna and Manoj Shivnath Puri, as the first and second accused. Other accused include their representative Harshad Ponda, Parshuram Koparkar (whose signature was found on the forged documents as a witness), the company itself, and Naik’s cousin Ashok Bhoir.