Mumbai Woman Cheated Of ₹13.08 Lakh In Part-Time Job & Crypto Fraud; Case Registered At Worli Cyber Police | Representational Image

Mumbai: A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light in Mumbai’s Worli area, where a 45-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 13.08 lakh on the pretext of a part-time job and cryptocurrency trading. A case has been registered at the Worli Cyber Police Station in connection with the incident.

Complainant Deepa Gharge

The complainant, Deepa Shankar Gharge, works as an insurance agent. In March this year, she was contacted on Telegram by a person identified as “Martin,” who offered her money for completing part-time online tasks. Initially, after completing a task, Rs 120 was credited to her account, which helped the accused gain her trust.

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The fraudsters later introduced her to multiple Telegram IDs and a fake trading website, asking her to invest in BTC and USDT trading. Initially, they showed small profits on minor investments to convince her of the scheme’s authenticity.

Police Register Case Under IT Act & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Subsequently, luring her with promises of higher returns, the accused persuaded the woman to transfer money repeatedly into various bank accounts and UPI IDs. However, when she later attempted to withdraw the invested amount, she was asked to deposit more money. It was then that she realised she had been cheated. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is being carried out by Police Inspector Ravikiran Dorale.

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