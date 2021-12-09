Mumbai: Woman caught with heroin worth Rs 1 cr in her purse

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch has arrested a woman in possession of 334 gm of heroin worth over Rs 1 crore. Jamila Khatoon Rahim Khan, 24, a resident of Santacruz East was held with the contraband in a single packet in her purse. Following the recent crackdown on peddlers across Mumbai, the police suspect the peddlers are now using new faces or women to make drug deals.

According to the ANC, on December 7, a team from the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC was on patrol near the JJ hospital junction when Khan spotted them and started running. The team caught up with Khan and questioned her. She was arrested after being found in possession of the narcotic, worth over Rs 1 crore. “She had come to the location to make a deal and is not willing to reveal details of delivery, or where she had procured the drug from. Investigations to trace the supply chain are in progress,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC), Datta Nalawade.

The ANC said the woman has kids and had separated from her husband a few months ago. “She doesn't have any past record and we suspect she was paid for the job by some known peddlers. We are checking her background and also who she had been in touch with over the past month to establish her links with the supply chain,” added the police officer.

“We have every known peddler in Mumbai and the suburbs on our hit list. It is possible they are now using new faces or women to make deliveries,” said a police officer.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:24 AM IST