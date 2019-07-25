Mumbai: Woman arrested for throwing acid at guard

Mumbai: The Santacruz police arrested a 45-year-old woman, who threw acid on a security guard in a fit of rage over unsettled financial dues. The accused woman, Paramjeet­kaur Poliwal, had taken a loan of Rs1.5 lakh from the victim, Amarendra Gaud (40), with an assurance to repay within three months.

However, when Poliwal kept on delaying the repayment, Gaud insisted to make the payment at the earliest. Police said Poliwal was enraged by his frequent enquiries, she poured sulphur­ic acid on his head on July 21, with an intention to kill him. He sustained 35% burns.

Police sources said Gaud, a security guard, working at Anna Apartments in Santacruz (W), used to stay in the guard’s quarters on the premises. He knew Poliwal for the past year, as she used to work as a househelp in the same building, along with working in an imitation jewellery factory.

Around six months ago, Poliwal took a loan of Rs1.5 lakh from Gaud, promising to repay it within three months. In March, when Gaud asked her to make the payment, Poliwal claimed she did not have the money and would pay in installments.

Months passed by, but Poliwal showed no signs of repaying the loan. Last week, Gaud asked her to repay the entire amount as he wanted to go to his hometown in Bihar.

Police said Poliwal asked for another extension, but Gaud refused. On July 21, Poliwal visited Gaud’s quarters to discuss the repayment schedule.

When Gaud was preparing his dinner, Poliwal attacked him by pouring sulphuric acid on his head and fled the spot. After Gaud cried for help, the residents of Anna Apartments and another watchman rushed to his rescue.

“Gaud was taken to the Cooper Hospital, where he is recuperating. A case of attempt to murder was lodged and a special team was for­med to nab Poliwal. Within 24 hours, Poliwal was arrested in Juhu, where she was hiding,” said Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector of Santacruz police station.

After the arrest, Poliwal confessed to taking a bottle of sulphuric acid from the factory, where she worked and attacking Gaud in a fit of rage. “Poliwal has been booked under relevant IPC Sections for attempt to murder (307) and voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid (326A). She was produced in a local magistrate court and was remanded in police custody,” he said.