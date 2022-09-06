Mumbai witnesses three-fold rise in Dengue cases

Dengue cases on the rise in Mumbai | Photo by Pexels

There has been a three-fold surge in dengue cases in Mumbai compared to cases recorded in the first week of August. As per the data, 29 dengue cases in the first four days of September compared to 27 cases which were recorded in the first week of August.

On the other hand, other monsoon illnesses have dropped by more than 50 per cent during the same period. Officials said they are seeing many dengue patients with complications who need to be monitored closely to avoid fatality. These patients appear to be very weak due to fever and dehydration. They need to be hospitalised to avoid complications.

Dr Kishore Sathe, Emergency Medicine Specialist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital &Medical Research Centre, said they are seeing sporadic cases of dengue fever. They used to see many patients during the same period last year. The BMC has probably played an active role in eradicating the mosquitoes. They are not seeing leptospirosis presently, but they will see a rise in cases at the end of the month.

"We are overwhelmed with fever and cough patients. There is a very sharp rise in flu-like illnesses and, surprisingly, they are not subsiding with routine antipyretics. Cases of malaria are also rising, and daily they are seeing 4 to 5 patients, "he said.

Due to the monsoons resulting in lots of puddles, which are a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which are the prime vectors for the transmission of this disease. Most of the time, dengue can resolve by itself. However, there are certain warning signs that you need to know and these would include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, excessive bleeding from any site, and breathlessness. These are basically the signs of your blood getting concentrated. The management of this particular disease predominantly remains conservative with plenty of fluids. In certain cases, those with the warning signs described might require admission.

Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant in Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, said that with the monsoon hitting very badly all over Maharashtra, the cases of waterborne and vector-borne diseases are on the rise. To this extent, it has reached precovid times. Cases of dengue are on the rise, along with cases of malaria.

"There are incidences where patients have been infected with both dengue and malaria. As we all know, mosquitoes are responsible for causing dengue to survive in clean water with a habit of daytime bites. Heavy rains and water logging in low-lying areas provide a bed for the breeding of these mosquitoes. Also, water kept in drums or plates used to keep household decorative plants can sometimes provide the same environment. Heavy rains have always been correlated with outbreaks of such cases. However, till now the severity of dengue cases is not that much compared to last year, "he said.