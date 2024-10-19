 Mumbai Witnesses First Successful Bowel Transplant In 2024, 51-Year-Old Donor Saves Nagpur Man’s Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Witnesses First Successful Bowel Transplant In 2024, 51-Year-Old Donor Saves Nagpur Man’s Life

Mumbai Witnesses First Successful Bowel Transplant In 2024, 51-Year-Old Donor Saves Nagpur Man’s Life

The 45-year-old recipient, who hails from Nagpur, lost his entire intestine two months ago after developing gangrene. While he was on artificial nutrition, his condition deteriorated, and he was slated for a live donor transplant surgery on Friday.

Somita PalUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai witnessed the year’s first bowel transplant after a 51-year-old brain-dead patient’s family donated his organs on Thursday.

The 45-year-old recipient, who hails from Nagpur, lost his entire intestine two months ago after developing gangrene. While he was on artificial nutrition, his condition deteriorated, and he was slated for a live donor transplant surgery on Friday.

“He developed gangrene in his intestine due to a blood clot in the blood vessel of his intestine. His entire intestine was removed, and he was given artificial nutrition through his neck vein,” said Dr. Gaurav Chaubal, Director of the Liver, Pancreas, Intestine Transplant Program & HPB Surgery at Global Hospital, Mumbai, and the patient’s treating surgeon.

Dr. Chaubal added that while the patient was on the waiting list, his brother-in-law was undergoing evaluation for donation.

FPJ Shorts
GoM Proposes GST Cuts On 20-Litre Water Bottles & Bicycles To 5%; Luxury Shoes, Watches Face Tax Hike
GoM Proposes GST Cuts On 20-Litre Water Bottles & Bicycles To 5%; Luxury Shoes, Watches Face Tax Hike
‘Looking Forward To Doing Some Shringaar & Fetching Compliments’: Surbhi Chandna On Celebrating First Karwa Chauth With Husband Karan Sharma
‘Looking Forward To Doing Some Shringaar & Fetching Compliments’: Surbhi Chandna On Celebrating First Karwa Chauth With Husband Karan Sharma
Listening To Music Might Help Patients To Recover From Low Heart Rate, Anxiety, Opioid Use, And Stress; Reveals Study
Listening To Music Might Help Patients To Recover From Low Heart Rate, Anxiety, Opioid Use, And Stress; Reveals Study
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's ‘Ghar Ghar Samvidhan’ Initiative To Counter Opposition’s Constitution Narrative
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's ‘Ghar Ghar Samvidhan’ Initiative To Counter Opposition’s Constitution Narrative

“We were prepared to take him up for live bowel transplant surgery on Friday. Luckily, we received a call from the ZTCC (Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee) informing us that the family of a brain-dead patient had donated his intestine,” he said. Dr. Chaubal added that the patient is stable and will be discharged in two to three weeks.

This was the seventeenth bowel transplant in the city, of which thirteen were from cadaver donors and four from living donors.

Read Also
Mumbai: Tata Hospital Performs Less Painful, Quicker Breast Reconstruction Surgery; A Step Ahead In...
article-image

With Thursday’s cadaver donation, Mumbai is now approaching last year’s total cadaver organ donations. Last year, there were 50 cadaver organ donations.

“We are glad that organ donation has picked up. We saw two cadaver organ donations in 24 hours, which gave a second lease on life to seven people. The families also donated corneas. So far, we have seen 49 cadaver organ donations this year,” said Dr. Bharat Shah, General Secretary of the ZTCC.

After witnessing a dip in cadaver organ donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, donations began picking up in 2022, with 47 cadaver donations. In 2021, the city recorded 31 cadaver organ donations. While in 2019, Mumbai had 76 organ donors, the city saw only 30 donations in 2020.

Read Also
Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Woman Survives High-Risk Tricuspid Valve Replacement Surgery At Wockhardt...
article-image

“We are working closely with our subcommittees of intensivists, neurologists, and neurosurgeons to improve the detection of brain-dead patients. We meet monthly to help and guide each other in improving organ donation in the city. This has contributed to the improvement of cadaver donations,” said Dr. Shah.

The committee is also encouraging counselors to talk to patients’ relatives about donating bones, tendons, and skin. Last year, after a gap of three years, the city saw bone donations, with four bone donations recorded. “With the transplant program starting in public hospitals, we expect more cadaver organ donations to take place there. Right now, the majority of donations are happening in private hospitals,” added Dr. Shah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's ‘Ghar Ghar Samvidhan’ Initiative To Counter...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti's ‘Ghar Ghar Samvidhan’ Initiative To Counter...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Social Activist Yogendra Yadav To Campaign For Maha Vikas...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Social Activist Yogendra Yadav To Campaign For Maha Vikas...

Mumbai Witnesses First Successful Bowel Transplant In 2024, 51-Year-Old Donor Saves Nagpur Man’s...

Mumbai Witnesses First Successful Bowel Transplant In 2024, 51-Year-Old Donor Saves Nagpur Man’s...

Mira Bhayandar: Dump Data Leads To Arrest Of 21-Year-Old Commuter Who Assaulted Ticket Checker With...

Mira Bhayandar: Dump Data Leads To Arrest Of 21-Year-Old Commuter Who Assaulted Ticket Checker With...

Hyderabad: Show Cause Notice Issued To TISS Assistant Professor Over Alleged Involvement In Student...

Hyderabad: Show Cause Notice Issued To TISS Assistant Professor Over Alleged Involvement In Student...