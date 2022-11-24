Mumbai: With pneumonia behind measles deaths, city initiates SAANS

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Mumbai: Pneumonia contributes to around 15% of deaths annually among children under the age of five. It’s also resulting in deaths in children suffering from measles. For early detection and reducing mortality, the BMC has launched the SAANS initiative (Social Awareness and Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully).

Though mortality due to pneumonia in children below the age of five has come down from 74 to 37 per 1,000 in India, it continues to pose serious problems despite vaccines and effective treatment.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has developed guidelines for prevention and treatment under SAANS, which is being implemented from Nov 12 to Feb 28, 2023.

BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “Health workers will visit households to ask if children have any symptoms. If yes, they will be referred to nearby BMC clinics or health posts for diagnosis and treatment. In cases of measles, affected children are developing pneumonia and some have lost their lives.” Both owing to measles outbreak and change in weather, civic hospitals have witnessed at least a 50% rise in pneumonia cases.

A city paediatrician said that over 30-40 patients are coming to the outpatient department (OPD) with complaints of breathlessness, coughing, sneezing, tightness in the chest, allergy and asthma complications. He said those with measles-like symptoms are being referred to Kasturba Hospital or are admitted to dedicated wards.

A senior paediatrician said that children, elderly patients and those with underlying immune-compromised problems such as diabetes and asthma are most susceptible. Bacterial pneumonia is quite prevalent among young children, especially after sudden seasonal changes. “It’s important to treat children on time before the condition gets aggravated,” the doctor said.

Deputy Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah said that administration of PCV (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) needs to be encouraged. Dr Surbhi Rathi, a paediatrician at BYL Nair Hospital said, “Every year, there’s a spurt in such cases, especially in children, but it's not worrisome if fever stays for two to three days.”