Mumbai: With many offices shut, city saw less traffic snarls

Even though heavy rains lashed the city yet again on Wednesday, no major traffic snarls were reported as many offices were shut for Bakri Eid. Not many motorists were seen on the road, however, due to water-logging and pothole-riddled roads, some places witnessed a bit of traffic.

Water-logging was reported in Malad-Jogeshwari and Vile Parle-Bandra , causing traffic. Movement was slow due to the low visibility, but no major congestion was reported on the Western Express Highway.

On the Eastern Freeway, Sion was the most water-logged area and had witnessed some traffic snarls, while Bhandup-Mulund on the Eastern Express Highway witnessed congestion at some places but it was cleared in 20 minutes.

The Mulund-Goregaon Link road was also clear. However, the bridge over a nullah at Goregaon that connects the Mrinaltai Gore flyover to S V Road was washed out, causing traffic jams.