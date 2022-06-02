Mumbai: With increase in commuters in air-conditioned local trains, ticketless travel on rise | Photo: Representative Image

In Mumbai, not only did overall ridership of air-conditioned local trains increase but ticketless travel also increased. In the months of May 11,711 passengers were caught by ticket checking staff of central railway ( CR) and western railway ( WR) travelling without proper tickets in the AC local trains, which is almost three times more than April 2022.

In April 2022 only 3,575 travellers were caught travelling without proper tickets in the AC local trains of the city by ticket checkers of CR and WR. Railway recovered fine of Rs 1,371,379 from offenders. This month of railway recovered a fine of Rs 3,177,684 from them without proper ticket travellers of AC local.

According to a senior railway official, the sudden spike in the recovery is attributed to sustained special drives conducted across the suburban section. "We deployed more staff at all the entry and exit points of the stations and were also focused on conducting more surprise fortress checks," the official said adding that ticket checkers are being deployed in AC local trains also.

However, passengers think that the unavailability of ticket checkers in each and every coach of AC local trains is also one of the reasons.

"After the decision of reduction in Ticket fare of AC local rush in the AC local increased in multiple folds. Many times TCs are not available on Train to check the tickets is another reason for commuters travelling without proper tickets and increases the rush. Loyal commuters are forced to travel in crowded AC local even after paying a high price for the ticket. Sufficient ticket checking should be present in all the AC trains to prevent unauthorised commuters to travel in AC local," said Siddhesh Desai General Secretary, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

"I reside at Mumbra. I am a regular commuter of AC Local since August 2021. There are no sufficient ticket checkers regularly on the train hence many commuters travel without valid AC local tickets. CR should deploy more ticket checkers to keep a check on the ticketless commuters in the AC local," said Zainab Huzefa Kaka, ( 43 years) working as Sr Executive with at Nariman Point based private firm and travel daily by AC local between Mumbra to CSTM.

"During rush hours AC local trains are running fully packed, in such condition checking of each and every passengers is not an easy job, especially in the suburban section, Many unauthorised travellers taking the advantage of rush," said Shailesh Goyal, a Bhayander resident and frequent user of WRs AC local services.