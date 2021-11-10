Mumbai: With 660 daily flight movements, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to enhance connectivity for winter schedule

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is all set to begin its winter schedule amid a steady revival in travel across the globe. The schedule will be effective up to March 26 and has placed an average of 660 daily flight movements operational across domestic destinations. The CSMIA’s winter schedule has been curated to better suit the growing traffic, with almost a 35 per cent rise in the number of flights in comparison to the summer schedule this year.

With the planned average flights for the upcoming schedule, the arrival and departure movement will have an equal distribution of 330 daily flight movements. Not only is it a significant jump from the 2020 winter schedule, which had an average of 435 daily flight movements, the 2021 winter average will also surpass the pre-Covid average of 657 flights in 2019. Destinations including Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai have been on the top in terms of highest flight frequency during the 2020 and 2019 winter schedules.

The winter schedule is also set to commence on an optimistic note with the resurgence in travel across the world. With new government guidelines for 100 per cent flight capacity, some of the leading airlines are expected to have enhanced weekly flight operations. While IndiGo is set to have 240 weekly operations, SpiceJet will have 120 and Go First will have 90 weekly movements to cater to the expected passenger traffic.

The 2020 winter schedule witnessed an average daily passenger traffic of 21,035 for IndiGo with, Air India with 6,774, SpiceJet with 5,855, Vistara with 4,911 and Go First with 4,645 passengers. The 2021 average daily passengers are expected to be close to the pre-Covid (2019) numbers of 38,641 for IndiGo, 20,390 for SpiceJet and 13,183 for Go First.

