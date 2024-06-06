Mumbai: Wind Topples Pulled-Down Hoarding In Malad, 62-Year-Old Man Hurt, Case Filed | Gallinews | X

Mumbai: A 10X25 ft uninstalled hoarding toppled on June 5 in Malad and a 62-year-old man sustained a minor eye injury. The police have booked the Jai Kiran Developer, which had erected the hoarding on its construction site before pulling it down after receiving a notice. The developer has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (act endangering life) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life).

The case was registered on the complaint of the injured senior citizen, Mahendra Kurle. A police official said they are identifying persons involved in the incident and will take appropriate action.

The incident occurred near a Jai Kiran construction site outside Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Ground. The developer had removed the hoarding after receiving a BMC notice and placed it against a wall on Wednesday at 6pm.

The same day, Kurle came to the ground to pick up his grandson. While he was passing by the hoarding, it fell on him due to the wind blowing. He attempted to move aside but sustained minor injury. He was treated at Shatabdi Hospital, following which he approached the Malad police.