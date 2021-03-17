Mumbai: Will restore maligned image of Mumbai Police, says new Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale

1987 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Hemant Nagrale, on Wednesday, took charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner after IPS officer Parambir Singh was transferred by the state government from the said post. Singh was shunted five days after Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a case where a gelatin sticks-laden SUV was found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Nagrale said that a review of all the cases being handled by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) would be taken.

"As we are aware, currently, Mumbai Police is going through a difficult phase and the confidence of the police force has dropped. The government has given me an opportunity to serve as the Mumbai police commissioner and handle the force. In the coming days, the image of Mumbai Police, which has got maligned, will be restored. In the past few days, a few officers are being probed by the investigating agencies. I am sure that the investigation will be done in a suitable manner. Suitable action will be taken against those found guilty," said Nagrale, while briefing the media.

Speaking further on the ongoing Vaze case, Nagrale said, "It is required to understand all the information as to what and why the said episode happened. After taking a review of the incident, we will discuss with the officers about the corrective steps that can be taken so that such incidents do not repeat again. If the NIA gives us their report on the investigation, we will take the required action. I will instruct all my officers to perform their duties as required by the law. We will focus on the safety of senior citizens, children and women."

Nagrale had earlier served in different positions in Mumbai Police and had handled important cases in the past as additional commissioner and joint commissioner.

In the November 2008 terrorist attack, Nagrale had helped the injured and dead to be shifted to the nearby hospital. On lookout for the suspicious objects, he spotted and inspected the RDX bag and personally removed it to a safer place and summoned the Bomb Disposal Squad. Four policemen and he entered Hotel Taj, where they helped remove a number of injured and dead people and shifted them to the hospital. He coordinated with senior officers and deployed the staff. With the help of the staff, he could rescue hundreds of people trapped inside the shopping plaza of Hotel Taj.

He was elevated to the DG rank in October, 2018, and entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the Forensic Science Laboratories in the state.