Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

Mumbai: Wife of 'Dawood's aide' Riyaz Bhati accuses Indian cricketer of rape

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Wife of 'Dawood's aide' Riyaz Bhati accuses Indian cricketer of rape | Representative Image

Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's alleged aide Riyaz Bhati has been accused by his wife Rehnuma Bhati of forcing her to have sex with his business associates and others including a present and a former Indian cricketer, and also a senior politician, reported The Print.

Reportedly, Rehnuma Bhati has submitted an application at Mumbai's Santacruz Police Station on September 24 alleging rape and molestation. However, no FIR (First Information Report) has been registered yet.

“I have been trying to get police to register an FIR, but they aren’t complying. My application was submitted in September, it is already November now,” Rehnuma Bhati told The Print.

“I have followed up with various levels of police authorities multiple times. I was told to give some money, but why should I spread corruption? I am right in my place. They are the ones who are criminals," she added.

Meanwhile, an officer at the Santacruz Police station told The Print that they are "still in the process of inquiry”. “We cannot disclose any more details," he added.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:01 PM IST
