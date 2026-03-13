Mumbai Wheather Update, March 13: Heatwave Grips Mumbai As Temperatures Near 40°C In Thane, Navi Mumbai; AQI Touches Unhealthy Mark

SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai woke up to rising temperatures and hazy skies on Friday as the city moved closer to heatwave conditions, with temperatures expected to climb to nearly 40°C in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Weather updates for areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai indicate a sharp rise in daytime temperatures, touching around 37°C to 40°C during peak afternoon hours. The sudden spike in heat is being felt across the region, with residents already experiencing hot and humid conditions early in the morning.

While coastal Mumbai remained slightly cooler, areas such as Colaba and the island city are still witnessing temperatures climbing above normal levels, with daytime highs hovering around 32°C to 33°C.

Heatwave conditions across Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Weather forecasts show Thane likely to experience the highest temperatures, touching close to 40°C during the afternoon. Navi Mumbai too is under excessive heat conditions, with temperatures expected to remain above 35°C through the day.

The heat has been accompanied by strong sunshine and very little cloud cover, intensifying the discomfort across the region. Humidity levels hovering around 50 to 80 percent are making conditions feel warmer than the actual temperature.

Meteorological updates suggest that hot conditions may persist for the next few days, although a slight cooling trend could be seen early next week.

Air quality slips into unhealthy category

Alongside the rising temperatures, Mumbai’s air quality has also deteriorated. Real time data shows the city’s Air Quality Index around 199, placing it in the unhealthy category.

Particulate pollution levels remain a concern, with PM2.5 levels recorded at around 125 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 levels at approximately 144 micrograms per cubic metre.

Several monitoring stations across the city reported varying pollution levels. Stations in Colaba recorded AQI levels around 180 to 181, while other areas in the wider Mumbai region showed higher readings.

Health concerns as heat and pollution combine

The combination of extreme heat and poor air quality is likely to increase health risks, particularly for children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

Health experts usually advise residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the afternoon sun, remain hydrated and limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours.

With temperatures expected to remain high and pollution levels fluctuating, Mumbai residents may have to brace for a challenging start to the summer season.