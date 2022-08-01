Mumbai: Wettest July since 2005 with 16.9% more rain | BL SONI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said last month has been the wettest July across the country after 2005, as the rainfall recorded during the month was 16.9 per cent higher than normal. Also as the monsoon for this year has reached midway.

“Half of monsoon for our country is over for this year, and according to the data collected of past two months, India received good rainfall across most parts of the country except for some parts of north and northeast India,” IMD official KS Hosalikar, said.

Regarding this year's July being the wettest so far since 2005, Hosalikar said the country recorded 327.7mm of rainfall during the month, which is 16.9 per cent higher than normal. Also, in terms of percentage departure, this is the highest positive percentage departure from normal since 1994.

According to the IMD, over the next five days, the western parts of the country including Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra, will remain on green alert (no rainfall warning). However, there is an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) declared for several parts of north, south and east India including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Himalayas. Even Goa and nearby regions may experience heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday because of a monsoonal trough, added the IMD.

Regarding the rainfall over Mumbai, the IMD has said that as there is a lack of favourable monsoon systems currently, thus the city will not experience heavy rainfall. However, this situation can change next week and there is a possibility of good rainfall over the city after August 4.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 26.2 °C and the maximum was 31.8 °C, with the relative humidity at 79 per cent. Meanwhile, Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 27.0 °C and a maximum temperature of 31.6 °C, with a relative humidity of 76 per cent.

The city also witnessed a good air day on Sunday. According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Mumbai recorded a 'good' Air Quality Index (AQI) of 17, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 25, 35, and 22, respectively. The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.