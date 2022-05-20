Mumbai: Western Railway’s night block between Goregaon and Santacruz stations on THIS date

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on Up fast line from 00.00 (12 in Night) hrs to 04.00 hrs (4 pm) and Dn fast line from 00.30 hrs (12.30 am) to 04.30 hrs (4.30 am) between Goregaon and Santacruz stations in the intermediary night of Saturday i.e. 21st May 2022 and Sunday i.e. 22nd May 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, all fast line locals will run on a slow line between Goregaon and Santacruz stations during the block. There will be no jumbo block in the daytime this Sunday i.e. 22nd May 2022. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:47 PM IST