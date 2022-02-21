Mumbai: Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital successfully conducts its first corneal transplant

Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) at Mumbai Central adds another feather to its hat in the field of medical specialities. The ophthalmology team at JRH successfully conducted its first Corneal Transplant using an advanced sutureless procedure resulting in the fast visual recovery of the 65-year-old patient.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the multi-speciality hospital was recently recognized under the Human Organ Transplant Act for Corneal Transplant procedures. On 19th February 2022 the ophthalmology team consisting Dr. Rasika Thakur, Case to Case Consultant Specialist in Cornea, Dr. Sushama Rahate- ACHD, Dr. Anukool Deshpande – ADMO, standby anaesthetist Dr. Sahu – ACHD and OT Nurse Ms. Febin, assisted in the successful transplant procedure. The 65-year-old female patient had blindness in her left eye for the last 10 years. JRH received the donor tissue of high optical quality from Eye Bank Coordination and Research Centre, Mumbai.

The transplant was carried out through Descemet’s Stripping Endothelial Keratoplasty- a type of lamellar corneal transplant which is an advanced highly skilled sutureless technique of corneal transplant resulting in the fast visual recovery of the patient. The patient is recovering well after the procedure. The dedicated team of Western Railway’s JRH proves once again its mettle in providing the utmost care and medical treatment of the patients.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:56 PM IST