Mumbai: Western Railways increases round trips of Bandra-Barmer special train to meet travel demand

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend the trips of Train No. 09037/38 Bandra Terminus-Barmer Special Train on Special Fare.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09037 Bandra Terminus - Barmer Special leaves from Bandra Terminus every Friday at 19.25 hrs & reaches Barmer at 13.45 hrs, the next day.

The trips of this train have been extended and will also run from 25th February to 25th March 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09038 Barmer- Bandra Terminus Special departs from Barmer every Saturday at 21.00 hrs & arrives at Bandra Terminus at 15.45 hrs, the next day.

The trips of this train have been extended and will also run from 26th February to 26th March 2022.

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari, Balotra and Baytu stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09037 will open from 19th February 2022 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website. The above train will run as a fully reserved special train on special fare.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers are requested by the Western Railway division to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:19 PM IST