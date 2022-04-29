Mumbai: Western Railway undertakes monsoon preparatory works on mission mode

Western Railway is undertaking various monsoon preparatory works on mission mode to brace the Mumbai monsoons along with proper upkeep & maintenance of the mechanical, signalling, electrical assets & equipment, etc.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Western & Central Railway, recently reviewed the monsoon preparations carried out over both Western & Central Railway in order to ensure smooth and disruption free services during ensuing monsoon. The meeting was attended by Principal Head of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers of Mumbai Divisions. Senior Officers of Mumbai Divisions gave presentation on the monsoon preparations done by the respective Railways.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to ensure smooth and disruption-free services during ensuing monsoon, WR has geared up with monsoon preparations such as cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs & drains, clearing the muck & garbage along the tracks, construction of additional waterways, installations of high power pumps, trimming trees, etc.

GM Lahoti reviewed the monsoon preparedness & exhorted the concerned officials that all monsoon related work should be completed before the target date. He also instructed the concerned officials to ensure 24x7 monitoring at all the vulnerable locations and to work in close co-ordination with State Government and Municipal Corporations.

Thakur stated that Western Railway’s Mumbai Division carried out monsoon precautionary measures on its suburban network. The details of measures taken for ensuring uninterrupted services are as under.

Desilting of drains

· Western Railway has de-silted and cleaned 18 km of drains on its suburban section and work is presently in progress for cleaning the remaining 42 km of drains. First round of cleaning will be completed by mid-May. Two more rounds will be carried out at an interval of 15 days during the monsoons.

Cleaning of culverts

· WR has cleaned 14 culverts on its suburban section and the cleaning work is presently in progress for the remaining ones. First round of cleaning will be completed by mid of May. Four more rounds will be carried out at an interval of 15 days during the monsoons.

Trimming of Trees

· Work of cutting and trimming of trees has been undertaken and is in progress at different locations including in railway colonies.

· The trees in the vicinity of railway tracks & other overhead installations have been trimmed after a joint survey by the railways & municipal authorities.

Muck removal

· Western Railway has set a target of cleaning and removal of 1.60 lakh cubic meters on Mumbai suburban section out of which cleaning of 1,40,000 cubic meters are in progress.

· This is being carried out by deploying specially designed Muck special train, BRNs, JCB, Poclain and about 600 labourers. It will help in smooth discharge/flow of rain water during monsoon.

· 1.50 lakh cubic metres of muck removal is being done at Jogeshwari (East) to facilitate storm water discharge to reduce flooding near NESCO compound.

Provision of Flood Gauges & Manholes

· Flood gauges have been provided at 36 flood-prone locations.

· New manholes and drains have been constructed for facilitation in smooth water discharge.

· 10 Automatic rain gauge have been installed to have real time monitoring of rainfall & water level data and to initiate preventive actions on realtime basis. Additional, four such automatic rain gauge (ARG) have been installed in association with IMD.

Construction of Retaining Wall & other similar works:

· Retaining wall has been constructed on both approaches of major bridges 73 & 75 and Nallasopara – Virar (East) for track protection.

· Regrading & training of Chandravarkar & Chamdawadi nallah is being done which will facilitate faster discharge of storm water.

· Repair work of Andheri & Khar subway is being done to ensure safe passage to public during monsoon

· 7 nos. of outlets have been created at Dadar – Matunga Road (West) by Western Railway in coordination with MCGM to drain out excess storm water through SB Road nullah

Lifting of tracks, OHE & Signalling Eqipment

· At 15 identified sections in low lying areas, tracks and OHE are being lifted by 100 mm to 250 mm. This will help in avoiding submergence of track during heavy intensity rainfalls during the current monsoon.

· The OHE on girder bridges and also the earth resistance of these OHE Mast have been thoroughly checked & completed.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:30 PM IST