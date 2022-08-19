Mumbai: Western Railway to undertake jumbo block on August 21 | Photo Credit: PTI

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Down Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon and on UP Slow line between Borivali and Kandivali stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Down Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Down Slow line between Andheri and Borivali stations.

All Down Mail/Express trains will run on 5th line between Andheri and Borivali.

Due to the block, some suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters.