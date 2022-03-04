e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:41 PM IST

Mumbai: Western Railway to to carry out jumbo megablock between Churchgate and Mumbai central on Sunday 6th March

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.
Kamal Mishra
Train on Western Railway track |

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP & DOWN SLOW lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 6th March, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur –Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down Slow lines suburban trains will be operated on UP & Down FAST lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:41 PM IST
