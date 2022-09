Mumbai: Western Railway to run special trains at special fares during festive season

Photo: Representative Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the festival season, Western Railway has decided to run special trains at special fares between Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi, Mumbai Central – Banaras, Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla & Ahmedabad – Patna.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09097/09098 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi AC Superfast Special (Weekly) [14 Trips]

Train No. 09097 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi AC Superfast Special will leave Bandra Terminus every Sunday at 21.50 hrs & will reach Jammu Tawi at 08.40 hrs, on Tuesday. This train will run from 16th October 2022 to 27th November 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09098 Jammu Tawi - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Jammu Tawi every Tuesday at 23.20 hrs & will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 10.10 hrs, on Thursday. This train will run from 18th October 2022 to 29th November 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung, Ambala Cant, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cant and Pathankot Cantt stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car Coaches.

Similarly, Train No. 09183/09184 Mumbai Central – Banaras AC Special (Weekly) [16 Trips]

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central - Banaras AC Special will leave Mumbai Central every Wednesday at 22.50 hrs & will reach Banaras at 10.30 hrs, on Friday. This train will run from 12th October 2022 to 30th November 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09184 Banaras – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Banaras every Friday at 14.30 hrs & will arrive at Mumbai Central at 04.35 hrs, on Sunday. This train will run from 14th October 2022 to 02nd December 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Agra Fort, Tundla, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Janghai and Bhadohi stations in both directions. This train comprises First AC, AC 2-Tier & AC 3-Tier Coaches.

Train No. 09523/09524 Okha - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special (Weekly) [14 Trips]

Train No. 09523 Okha – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special will leave Okha every Tuesday at 10.00 hrs & will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 10.10 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 18th October 2022 to 29th November 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Okha Special will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla every Wednesday at 13.20 hrs & will reach Okha at 13.50 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 19th October 2022 to 30th November 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Dwarka, Khambhaliya, Jamnagar, Hapa, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Mahesana, Unjha, Siddhpur, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar and Rewari stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

4) Train No. 09417/09418 Ahmedabad – Patna Special (Weekly) [14 Trips]

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Patna Special will leave Ahmedabad every Monday at 09.10 hrs & will reach Patna at 21.00 hrs the next day. This train will run from 17th October 2022 to 28th November 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09418 Patna - Ahmedabad special will depart from Patna every Tuesday at 23.45 hrs & will reach Ahmedabad at 11.20 hrs on Thursday. This train will run from 18th October 2022 to 29th November 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj , Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt.Deendayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara and Danapur stations in both directions. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking of Train Nos. 09097, 09183, 09523 & 09417 will open from 1st October 2022 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.