Mumbai: Western Railway to make all its railway establishments and units scrap free under 'Mission Zero Scrap'

Western Railway is committed to make all its railway establishments and units, scrap free under the “Mission Zero Scrap”. WR has achieved a total scrap sale of Rs. 513.46 crore in the financial year 2021 – 22, surpassing the annual target of Rs. 390 crore with a whopping margin of 31.66%.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in the past three years, Western Railway has been consistently selling scraps of approximately Rs 500 crores which has helped in the monetization of blocked funds and consequent revenue generation.

Going ahead in the direction towards the “Zero Scrap Mission”, in the financial year 2021-22 also Western Railway has sold scrap worth Rs. 513.46 crores. With this, Western Railway has not only achieved the annual scrap sale target of Rs.390 crores but surpassed it by a substantial margin of 31.66%.

WR has also achieved the highest purchase of goods among all Zonal Railways through GeM by purchasing goods worth Rs. 129.15 cr and second highest overall including service contracts with total procurement as Rs 303.43 cr. WR is the first Railway to bring onboard 100% consignee over UDM recording the highest transaction of Rs 3800 cr.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:29 PM IST