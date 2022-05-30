Mumbai: Western Railway successfully completed the work of re-girdering

Representational Image | Twitter/@Central_Railway

With a view to enhance safety and ensure the smooth running of trains, Western Railway successfully completed the work of Re-girdering of bridge between Borivali and Kandivali by operating a 14.30 hours block.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in yet another boost to infrastructural up-gradation in the Mumbai suburban section, the old steel girders at Bridge no. 61 have been replaced with Pre Stressed Concrete girder slabs on UP and Down fast line. The work comprised of replacing the 4 spans of 9.15 m span steel girders with 14 PSC slab girders.

Thakur stated that the steel girders are prone to constant corrosion and deterioration due to the proximity to the sea and the humid weather. Thus to enhance safety, the steel girders have been replaced with PSC girders. The PSC girders will ensure durability and can withstand all kinds of weather, thereby ensuring safer and speedier train operations. This will also enhance the load bearing capacity of the tracks. The work was done by using a road crane and lowering overhead wires. Earlier too in the recent past, the work of regirdering of Bridge No 43 at Jogeshwari had been completed. The regirdering of Bridge No 61 has been completed successfully with the contribution and coordination of various Departments of WR and due to the combined efforts of the Permanent Way team of the Engineering Department and Electrical Department.